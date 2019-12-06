Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding on Friday
Load-shedding has intensified due to equipment failure
06 December 2019 - 13:18
Power utility Eskom confirmed on Friday that it would implement stage 4 load-shedding from 2pm, amid reports of equipment breakdowns.
Eskom had implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Friday, saying its power systems had not recovered from the strain and capacity shortages. Load-shedding is expected to continue until 6am on Saturday.
Stage 2 load-shedding removes 2,000MW from the grid, and stage 4 removes 4,000MW.
Eskom will release a statement later on Friday, a spokesperson said.
With Bloomberg