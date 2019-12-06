National

Denel confident its financial position is improving

The company is grappling with extensive disclaimers of audit opinion, including inadequate records

06 December 2019 - 14:02 karl gerrnetzky
A Denel G-6 howitzer tank. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
A Denel G-6 howitzer tank. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Arms-maker Denel said on Friday it was confident that its liquidity levels were improving, as it battles with severe problems in its record-keeping.

The company lost R1.7bn in its year to end-March, when it received numerous disclaimers, with the Auditor-General of SA saying the company had incorrectly applied accounting standards, and couldn't back up numerous line items, including inventory and operating expenditure.

Denel was one of the SOEs embroiled in allegations of state capture and slipped into such a severe financial crisis that in December 2017 it needed a government guarantee to enable it to pay its workers and suppliers.

Almost two years later, the company is still in a dire financial position and is struggling to pay salaries because of cash-flow problems. In October 2018, the Denel board announced that it had appointed a panel of forensic investigators to probe procurement irregularities and was working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to identify and root out any corruption in the company.

With Genevieve Quintal

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SOEs lodge claims worth millions to recoup looted money

Denel is just one of several SOEs taking civil and criminal action to get back money lost during the state-capture years
National
4 weeks ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Two letters to the president

If I were finance minister I would take two letters with me to an urgent meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Altron’s winning formula

The former Venter family vehicle shows no sign of slowing amid a turnaround begun under CEO Mteto Nyati
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Denel confident its financial position is ...
National
2.
Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding on Friday
National
3.
Les Matuson named SAA’s business rescue ...
National
4.
WATCH: What business rescue means for SAA
National

Related Articles

SA refusing to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE

National

SIU probes theft of Denel intellectual property

Economy

SOEs lodge claims worth millions to recoup looted money

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.