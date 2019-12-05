SAA board unanimously backs business rescue

SAA said on Thursday its board of directors had unanimously agreed to place the company into business rescue at the earliest opportunity.

The embattled airline said it would operate a new provisional timetable and would publish details shortly, while subsidiary airline Mango would continue as scheduled.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday business rescue was the best way of avoiding a disorderly implosion of the airline.

The loss-making airline has been unable to raise funding necessary to continue operations.