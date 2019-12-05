Mongameli Bobani was acting like Saddam Hussein, DA’s Nqaba Bhanga says

DA Eastern Cape leader and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Nqaba Bhanga has described ousted mayor Mongameli Bobani's last minutes as the metro's first citizen as the “worst humiliation” the former mayor has ever been subjected to in his adult life.

“He was alienated and alone when he left the room,” said Bhanga, describing the mood of the council meeting that voted to remove the UDM's strongman on Thursday morning.

Moments before the 118 councillors in attendance voted on the no-confidence motion brought by DA councillor Morne Steyn, Bobani told the council that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.

Of the 118 councillors, 108 councillors from the DA, ANC, African Independent Congress (AIC), African Christian Democratic Party, COPE and Patriotic Alliance voted to oust Bobani. The EFF abstained from the vote, while Bobani and UDM councillor Thoko Tshangela voted against the motion, reported The Herald newspaper.

“Bobani is finished. He was humiliated. He tried to coerce some mayoral committee members to leave the council meeting with him, but they ignored him. He was downcast when he left the council chambers with some files under his arm. We gave him the worst humiliation that he will never forget in his life,” said Bhanga.

He described how moments before the council showed Bobani the door, the former mayor had behaved like Saddam Hussein, the defiant dictator who ruled Iraq with a clamped iron fist for more than three decades.

“Saddam was in denial when the US forces invaded his country. Bobani was like Saddam, he was ranting about how we are not going to remove him. He was defiant to the end,” said Bhanga.

He said now that Bobani was gone, the metro was faced with the huge task of rebuilding Eastern Cape's largest metro's systems he accused the politician of breaking. “This is the man who broke our streets, our finances and even the metro's bus system. He ran this city like a gangster state hence I called him Pablo Escobar. He was a tyrant. Now that he is gone, our people will have a stable and peaceful festive season,” he said.

Bobani, who is accused by his political foes of failing to appoint executive directors for the metro, did not respond to a text message requesting comment.

In October 2018, the Hawks raided Bobani’s office, seizing documents and computers during the operation, related to allegations of procurement fraud, corruption and money laundering in the municipality.

Previous attempts to remove Bobani from his powerful position failed as fear and loathing gripped the metro. In October, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya called off a meeting to discuss the removal of Bobani at the eleventh hour, citing security concerns.

Another meeting was set for November 4, to discuss Bobani's removal and the issue of critical vacancies in the metro. However, a message began circulating on social media the day before, threatening councillors and their families and warning them to stay away from the special meeting.

Bobani's days as mayor finally came to a crashing end on Thursday. He had been in power for 461 days.

AIC councillor and deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye has been appointed acting mayor until the metro elects Bobani's successor in 2020.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za