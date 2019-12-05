Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence introduced by the DA.

The DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE, ACDP and the African Independent Congress (AIC) all voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion to have the UDM mayor removed.

Shortly before the vote, Bobani had announced plans to dissolve his mayoral committee. He left the chamber soon after his ousting.

This is a developing story.