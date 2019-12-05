National

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

The rotational power cuts will implemented from 4pm to 11pm, ‘due to a shortage of capacity’

05 December 2019 - 15:31 Staff Writer
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture:BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
State power utility Eskom announced that it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Thursday afternoon.

The rotational power cuts will implemented from 4pm to 11pm, “due to a shortage of capacity”.

The uncertainty over whether there will be load-shedding makes it difficult for businesses to plan in advance.

The economy loses about R1bn-R5bn a day due to load-shedding, something the sluggish climate can ill afford.

Eskom last implemented load-shedding about two months ago citing high levels of unplanned breakdowns.

Astral Foods wins interdict to stop Eskom from cutting power to municipality

Astral argued that it was a paid-up consumer of electricity, and should not be penalised for corruption prevalent in local municipalities
Companies
1 day ago

Municipal debt to Eskom to reach R30bn by first quarter of 2020

Municipalities owed the struggling power utility R26.4bn as at September; the figure was at R1.2bn in 2013
National
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan is getting it dangerously wrong with SOEs

Public enterprises minister is perhaps unable to truly reckon with the crisis he is tasked with solving
Opinion
2 days ago

