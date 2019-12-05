Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

State power utility Eskom announced that it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Thursday afternoon.

The rotational power cuts will implemented from 4pm to 11pm, “due to a shortage of capacity”.

The uncertainty over whether there will be load-shedding makes it difficult for businesses to plan in advance.

The economy loses about R1bn-R5bn a day due to load-shedding, something the sluggish climate can ill afford.

Eskom last implemented load-shedding about two months ago citing high levels of unplanned breakdowns.