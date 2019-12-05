National Coalition ructions continue as Mongameli Bobani is ousted as mayor UDM mayor ‘downcast’ as he leaves the council chambers in Nelson Mandela Bay BL PREMIUM

Coalition politics at local government level continued to realign on Thursday when the UDM’s mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, was booted out of office by almost all councillors in the metro.

Bobani’s removal from office in the Port Elizabeth metro, through a motion of no-confidence tabled by the DA, ended his short tenure as the second mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay since the 2016 local government election.