Deputy public protector nominee Kholeka Gcaleka approved by National Assembly

The National Assembly confirmed Kholeka Gcaleka for the position of deputy public protector on Wednesday and her name will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for ratification.

While Gcaleka, an advocate, was endorsed by the National Assembly there was no quorum in the house for the confirmation of Zanele Hlatshwayo as commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The National Assembly has risen for its extended parliamentary recess and will reconvene only at the end of January 2020, so Hlatshwayo’s nomination can be put to the vote only next year.

The position of the deputy public protector becomes vacant from next week following the departure of incumbent Kevin Malunga, whose term has ended.

The DA strongly opposed the choice of both Gcaleka and Hlatshwayo but the two candidates were pushed through by an ANC majority in both committees and in the National Assembly.

The EFF, ACDP and UDM also objected to the nomination of Gcaleka, who is the special adviser to public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu. Previously she also served as special adviser to former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

However, ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed said Gcaleka’s extensive legal experience would be invaluable for the public protector’s office.

Wednesday was the second time that voting on Hlatshwayo’s nomination was stopped in its tracks because of a lack of a quorum. The position of PSC commissioner has been vacant since April.