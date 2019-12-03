National

WATCH: How the Competition Commission has called for cheaper data

Competition Commission deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu talks to Business Day TV about the findings of the inquiry

03 December 2019 - 07:42 Business Day TV
The Competition Commission’s two-year inquiry into the high cost of data has been concluded and its report confirms that data prices are too high in a market dominated by Vodacom and MTN.

The recommendation is that service providers must lower mobile data costs by up to 50% in the next two months or face prosecution.

Competition Commission deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu joined Business Day TV to discuss the findings of the inquiry.

