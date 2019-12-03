NEWS ANALYSIS: Supreme Court ruling narrows hate-speech definition and sparks new questions
03 December 2019 - 18:49
Political and social debate in SA has become defined by vitriolic attacks and threats of violence — to the extent that the targets of these attacks have increasingly turned to hate-speech legislation in the hope of seeking legal protection.
Everyone from newly elected DA federal council chair Helen Zille to EFF leader Julius Malema has been accused or found guilty of hate speech over comments interpreted as deeply offensive and insensitive (in the case of Zille) to threatening and racially loaded (in the case of Malema).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.