National NEWS ANALYSIS: Supreme Court ruling narrows hate-speech definition and sparks new questions

Political and social debate in SA has become defined by vitriolic attacks and threats of violence — to the extent that the targets of these attacks have increasingly turned to hate-speech legislation in the hope of seeking legal protection.

Everyone from newly elected DA federal council chair Helen Zille to EFF leader Julius Malema has been accused or found guilty of hate speech over comments interpreted as deeply offensive and insensitive (in the case of Zille) to threatening and racially loaded (in the case of Malema).