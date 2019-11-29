INFRASTRUCTURE
SA to invest R900bn to ensure water security
Water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu launches water master plan to overhaul ageing infrastructure and improving governance as severe shortfalls threaten
29 November 2019 - 05:10
SA will spend nearly R900bn over 10 years on overhauling water-supply infrastructure and improving governance amid severe water shortfalls.
The water master plan comes as low rainfall, a spike in usage in an increasingly hot climate and collapsing infrastructure leave provinces such as the Eastern Cape facing their worst drought for a century, while poor governance in Mpumalanga and Gauteng’s local governments have hit supply in towns such as Standerton and Hammanskraal.
