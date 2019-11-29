National INFRASTRUCTURE SA to invest R900bn to ensure water security Water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu launches water master plan to overhaul ageing infrastructure and improving governance as severe shortfalls threaten BL PREMIUM

SA will spend nearly R900bn over 10 years on overhauling water-supply infrastructure and improving governance amid severe water shortfalls.

The water master plan comes as low rainfall, a spike in usage in an increasingly hot climate and collapsing infrastructure leave provinces such as the Eastern Cape facing their worst drought for a century, while poor governance in Mpumalanga and Gauteng’s local governments have hit supply in towns such as Standerton and Hammanskraal.