WATCH: Finance MEC on Gauteng’s budget

Gauteng’s 2019/2020 budget is almost R140bn, after an additional R443m was pumped into the kitty.

The health department has received the lion’s share of the budget while that additional funding will mainly be used to fix and maintain infrastructure.

Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has warned departments not to exceed set wage bills.

Nkomo-Ralehoko spoke to Business Day TV about the expected provincial spend in greater detail.