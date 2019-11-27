National POWER STATION Medupi finally nears completion Eskom said unit 2 at the station had attained commercial operation status, which means that the unit is now part of Eskom’s generation output BL PREMIUM

Twelve years after ground was broken at Medupi, the troubled construction of the mega coal-fired power station that has been partially blamed for bankrupting Eskom and bringing the country’s economy to its knees, is nearing completion.

The second-last generation unit went into commercial operation on Tuesday. The Medupi power station in Limpopo will be the world’s fourth-largest dry-cooled station, and comprises six units designed to generate 4,800MW of power — accounting for about 15% of SA’s peak power demand.