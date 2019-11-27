I cannot apologise for fighting apartheid, says McBride of 1986 Durban bombings

Robert McBride is not proud of causing deaths and injuries in a Durban restaurant bombing in 1986 but remains defiant that the attack was a collective one in the fight against apartheid.

McBride, then an ANC operative, was arrested for the bombings at the Why Not restaurant and Magoo’s Bar on June 14 that year. Three white women were killed and 69 others injured.

Though McBride was sentenced to death and spent time on death row, he was released from prison in 1992 after the conclusion that his acts were politically motivated.

“For me, the issue is [that] I cannot apologise for fighting against apartheid. On one level, as part of the resistance movement against a system that was regarded as a crime against humanity ... I can justify it in terms of the decisions taken by the ANC and put my political hat on.

“But if I respond as a human being and the fact that I caused the death of fellow South Africans, albeit in a conflict, albeit in an unequal and oppressive society, then I don’t feel proud that I have caused the death and injury to South Africans or other human beings,” McBride said.

“I don’t request understanding from anyone. I took decisions that I needed to take then, which thousands of other South Africans took. I was part of an organised resistance.”

McBride, the former police watchdog head was talking with TV anchor and journalist Stephen Grootes at the launch of Robert McBride: The Struggle Continues, a book by Bryan Rostron, in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on Tuesday. The book deals with McBride’s trial and his time on death row. Originally written in 1991, it has been updated to include McBride’s life after the end of apartheid.

Grootes said the bombing was traumatic for many people, including McBride. He asked what McBride was prepared to say about the incident, to which McBride responded he had already spoken of the bombing at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.