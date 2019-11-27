Capital markets give Transnet the thumbs-up

This, together with good financial results both for the year to end-March and the interim results to end-September, enabled Transnet to make its bonds available to the market again to test if there was an appetite for them.

In October, Transnet invited those interested in purchasing its bonds to contact its treasury department. “We issued R900m within three weeks while demand was closer to R3bn, but we didn’t need all the funding so we did not issue out the full demand,” Gregg-Macdonald said.

On Monday, an auction was conducted for R250m for bonds with maturity dates of 2030 and 2040, which was more than three-times oversubscribed. Bids were received for R790m. Also this month, Transnet signed a rand-based loan agreement with a German bank and is negotiating funding with local banks.

“From a financial sustainability and funding perspective we are not in any way near some of the other state-owned enterprises (SOEs),” Gregg-Macdonald said. “Once we have signed these loan agreements in place we will not need funding until March 2021.”

Addressing the approach of the credit ratings agencies Gregg-Macdonald said they wanted Transnet to borrow money for all the debt repayments due for the year ahead in advance. This involves about R15bn, but borrowing in advance means paying large sums in interest payments when not all the money is immediately needed.

“It is a balancing act in that on one hand we want to pay less finance costs and manage the business commercially, [on the other] you want to satisfy a ratings agency. Trying to do both is a bit difficult.”

A negative assessment by a credit ratings agency has negative implications in that it increases finance costs, but this would be nowhere near the cost of borrowing all the repayment money upfront. “This is a reality we have to manage,” Gregg-Macdonald said.

In the six months to end-September, Transnet increased its revenue by 2.9% to R38.7bn and profit by 3.5% to R2.9bn.

