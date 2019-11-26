Tshwane mayor put on special leave as DA probes sex allegations

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been placed on special leave pending the conclusion of investigations into his conduct, the DA confirmed on Tuesday.

Mokgalapa’s future as Tshwane mayor has been in doubt since the leaking of an audio clip of him and a member of the mayoral committee, Sheila Senkubuge, discussing plans to fire government officials.

The damning 30-minute sex audio also suggests that the pair had become intimate and engaged in sexual acts in the meeting.

The investigations into Mokgalapa could further dent the image of the official opposition party that has long prided itself as clean and devoid of corruption.

Tshwane particularly has been a sore thumb for the party as the Mokgalapa allegations are the third in a series of embarrassing events since the party fashioned a coalition that took over from the ANC after the 2016 local government elections.

First there was the issue of Marietha Aucamp, the chief of staff for the mayor of Tshwane who landed the R1.2m-per-year job during Solly Msimanga’s mayorship despite not having the required qualifications. The DA suffered political damage until she resigned.

Irregular expenditure

A few years later Tshwane was in the news again, this time for the Glad Africa tender. The enormous project management consultancy agreement, signed in November 2017, was later terminated by mutual agreement between the city and GladAfrica.

It was also declared irregular expenditure by the auditor-general this year, and flagged by various legal entities for procurement process irregularities.

The EFF has tabled a motion of no confidence in Mokgalapa.

DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said on Tuesday that the party’s leadership has met Mokgalapa to discuss the “serious allegations made against him and member of the mayoral committee for transport … Sheila Senkubuge, claimed to be supported by an audio clip that is being widely distributed”.

The DA has instituted a federal legal commission investigation in which Mokgalapa and Senkubuge “will be given the opportunity to present their version of events”, Moodey said.

He said Mokgalapa will be placed on special leave while these investigations are under way.

“In consideration of the code of conduct for councillors, the speaker of the DA-led Tshwane council has also referred the matter to the ethics committee for further investigation.

“The DA is committed to provide clean governance and acts appropriately when such serious allegations arise,” Moodey said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za ​