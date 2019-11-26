State IT unit facing serious cash-flow crisis

The agency tasked with consolidating and co-ordinating the government’s information technology resources is facing a serious cash-flow crisis that threatens the functions of the state.

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita), which was established two decades ago and tasked with facilitating electronic services between the government and the public as well as overseeing the procurement and delivery of IT processes, told MPs on Tuesday its available cash balance of R500m enables it to be financially sustainable for only 20 working days.

While Sita essentially does not have enough cash to sustain its operations at the moment, it says the crisis can be averted if the agency is able to find alternative interventions to convert its trade and other receivables totalling R1.6bn into cash. Trade and other receivables are the total amounts owing to a company for goods or services it has sold.​

Sita is responsible for about R2bn annually in IT procurement spend on behalf of government departments. It has previously been embroiled in tender controversies and accused of failing to provide reliable government IT systems.

However, Sita acting CEO Ntutule Tshenye insisted in a presentation to parliament that the agency was on track to getting its house in order and remained in a sound financial position. The agency just needed to find alternative interventions to convert its trade and other receivables into cash, he said.

“This will allow the agency to grow and refresh its infrastructure to maintain its revenue base,” Tshenye said.