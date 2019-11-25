National SA progressing towards gender parity but still needs improvement As with the rest of Africa there is more to do before SA can claim full gender parity, according to a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute BL PREMIUM

SA has made the most progress towards gender equality in the workplace and broader society on the African continent, according to a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI).

But, despite being a leader in efforts to close the gender divide, it has room to improve in a number of areas, including in some formal employment and protecting women against violence.