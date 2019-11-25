SA progressing towards gender parity but still needs improvement
As with the rest of Africa there is more to do before SA can claim full gender parity, according to a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute
25 November 2019 - 18:56
SA has made the most progress towards gender equality in the workplace and broader society on the African continent, according to a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI).
But, despite being a leader in efforts to close the gender divide, it has room to improve in a number of areas, including in some formal employment and protecting women against violence.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.