Cash-strapped Eskom set to switch off Bloemfontein, two other Free State municipalities
25 November 2019 - 20:09
Eskom will stop supplying electricity to three Free State municipalities, including the Mangaung metro which has Bloemfontein in it, due to contravention of payment conditions, the power utility announced on Monday.
It did not say how much the three municipalities owed.
