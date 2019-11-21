ANC MP Bongani Bongo appears in court after arrest by Hawks

Former state security minister and senior ANC MP Bongani Bongo was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday morning. The MP, who served as minister during the Zuma era, is facing 13 charges of corruption.

Bongo made a brief appearance at the magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Thursday. He was granted bail of R5,000 and is due back in court on January 31.

The ANC recently put him forward to chair the home affairs portfolio committee, despite facing numerous allegations of corruption and bribery. In 2018, he allegedly tried to bribe the evidence leader in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture of state-owned entities.

In an affidavit submitted to then National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara stated that Bongo had attempted to bribe him with a “blank cheque” in a bid to derail the inquiry by the ethics subcommittee.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the conditions of Bongo's bail include that he not interfere with any state witnesses, and that he inform the investigating officer two weeks before planned travel outside the country, either through a telephone call, e-mail or WhatsApp message. The investigating officer must respond within 24 hours to acknowledge receipt of the request.

“The investigation in the matter is finalised and the director of public prosecution (DPP) in the Western Cape, advocate Rodney de Kock, has decided to try it in the Western Cape High Court,” the NPA said.

The state is in a position to postpone for a high court date but the defence indicated that it wished to make representations to the DPP for a review of the decision to prosecute.

The NPA said the case dated back to 2017 after Vanara was appointed as evidence leader into the inquiry by the Standing Committee on Public Enterprises into the affairs of state-owned entities, particularly Eskom.

The state alleges that in October 2017 at parliament, Bongo offered Vanara an unlawful gratification in the form of a monetary benefit, requesting him to decide on the exact amount required, to stop the inquiry proceeding. Vanara refused the offer and reported the accused’s conduct.

Phakathib@businesslive.co.za