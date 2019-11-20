National

Black tobacco farmers want Sars to do more to combat illicit trade

They say that the livelihoods of hundreds of emerging tobacco farmers are under threat because of the illicit tobacco trade

20 November 2019 - 22:12 Linda Ensor
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/NIU SHUPEI
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/NIU SHUPEI

The Black Tobacco Farmers’ Association has called on Sars to do more to tackle the illicit tobacco trade which it says is directly threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of emerging farmers across the country.

The association’s comments follow a presentation by Sars to parliament’s finance committee earlier this week. Sars officials acknowledged that the tax authority needed to do more to deal with the illicit tobacco trade.

The Tobacco Institute of SA estimates that the fiscus is losing more than R10bn annually in unpaid excise duties on cigarettes.

“It’s encouraging that Sars officials concede that they need to ‘up their game’, as they say. But they particularly need to ‘up their game’ in dealing with those who produce illicit tobacco rather than (introducing) more and more punitive and expensive measures for those — like us — who do things by the book,” the association’s chair Shadrack Sibisi said in a statement.

“As people who work within a tight regulatory framework, and respect it, black tobacco farmers are consistently undermined by the illicit tobacco trade. It threatens our very existence; every illicit tobacco product that is produced and sold takes away our own income — as well as depriving Sars of revenue. As a result, farmers lose, Sars loses, and the fiscus suffers,” Sibisi said.

He said Sars seemed to focus on the regulation of the legal market rather than clamping down on illicit producers and traders.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Sars still not up to scratch in dealing with illicit tobacco trade

The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa estimates that the SA fiscus is losing more than R10bn annually on unpaid excise duty
National
1 day ago

Cigarette maker welcomes Sars study on illicit economy

Philip Morris says SA suffers from one of the highest rates of illicit tobacco trade globally
National
3 weeks ago

SA has little capacity to fend off tobacco lobby, report finds

There is an irreconcilable conflict of interest between the tobacco industry and public health, says report
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Black tobacco farmers want Sars to do more to ...
National
2.
EU warns France and Italy on high debt levels
National
3.
Lucky Montana pulls out of state capture ...
National
4.
SIU probes theft of Denel intellectual property
Economy

Related Articles

Sars establishes dedicated revenue recovery capacity

National

Smokers to cough up in bid to stub out illegal cigarettes

Business

Black farmers call for freeze on tobacco tax

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.