National Mkhwebane defends ‘chess’ WhatsApp message about Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her WhatsApp message about playing “chess” regarding her investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Pravin Gordhan are not evidence of any ulterior purpose — but solely about defending her office against attack. ‘

Ramaphosa and Gordhan have accused Mkhwebane, who has been hit with multiple adverse court rulings about her honesty and competence, of having an ulterior purpose in the way she conducted investigations against them.