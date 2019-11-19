DA nominates Funzela Ngobeni as Herman Mashaba’s replacement

The DA will nominate Johannesburg finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Funzela Ngobeni to take over as the city's mayor, when Herman Mashaba leaves the post at the end of November.

The Johannesburg metro will be up for grabs in a little more than a week, after Mashaba's departure from the top political job in SA’s largest city on November 27. The election of a new mayor is expected the following day.

The support of the EFF in Johannesburg will be critical for the DA’s continued governance of the metro together with its coalition partners. The EFF was initially vehemently opposed to Mashaba’s candidature, but the working agreement ended up being the most successful out of all the other hung governments in which the DA relied on the votes of the EFF.

In July, EFF leader Julius Malema said his party would no longer vote with the DA or the ANC in all municipalities in SA, including Johannesburg.

The DA-led coalition took over the running of the metro following the 2016 local government elections.

Mashaba announced his resignation from the DA and as Johannesburg mayor at a media briefing in October, soon after the party’s former leader, Helen Zille, was elected federal council chair. At the time he said the DA was no longer the party he joined.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said on Tuesday that the party had been through a rigorous selection process before nominating Ngobeni. Moodey said he was confident that the MMC would continue the “good work” done by Mashaba should he be elected mayor next Thursday.

Ngobeni has been finance MMC since January 2018 and has also served as leader of executive business in the council. Before that, he was a long-serving councillor in the city, Moodey said.

“We congratulate Funzela on his election, we trust that he will be elected to serve the people of Johannesburg as executive mayor and we commit our support to him unconditionally in the pursuit of creating one SA for all,” he said.

