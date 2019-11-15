Thousands stranded as striking SAA workers dig in

Employees at SAA began their open-ended strike action on Friday, grounding the airline and leaving thousands of domestic and international travellers stranded.

The industrial action over pay is a punishing setback that SAA officials have said could tip the airline, which has not turned a profit since 2011, into bankruptcy.

Workers led by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are demanding an 8% pay hike, along with a raft of other demands including no retrenchments for the next three years and insourcing of services provided by contractors. SAA is offering a 5.9% increment.

This week, the airline also announced plans to retrench more than 900 employees.

The strike, which SAA officials said will cost it R50m a day, has disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers at major airports in SA.

Gina Müller and Hendrik Seydel, a couple from Stuttgart in Germany, said they were supposed to fly to their vacation in Mauritius. “But the flights are cancelled. We have already paid our hotel in Mauritius and we are stuck here,” said Müller, standing in a snaking queue at a deserted SAA check-in counter at OR Tambo International Airport.

Mozambican Elsa Tivane, who was holidaying at Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal and was due to fly to Maputo on Friday, said: “I’ve been greatly inconvenienced by this. We don’t know what’s happening and to tell you the truth, I don’t know when I’ll be flying out.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an interview with the SABC in Brazil, said the strike is a labour-relations issues that calls for cool heads, while public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told a conference in New York that the airline is “not too big to fail”.

“If some tough decisions need to be made, we’ll make them,” he said, adding that some of the unions are politically motivated. “They’re risking the future of the airline and the jobs of everybody else. Hopefully they come to their senses before we go too far.”

With Bloomberg

