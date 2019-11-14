Post office to implement various labour cost containment options

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has dismissed suggestions that it may retrench staff to manage labour costs.

This week, Sapo executives bemoaned the high and unsustainable cost base at the cash-strapped parastatal, especially salaries and perks, which eat more than 70% of its revenue.

Sapo executives told MPs on Tuesday that a process is under way aimed at reducing staff numbers and increasing productivity. But in statement on Thursday, Sapo clarified that its processes to reduce labour costs do not amount to retrenchments. It said it is, instead implementing several alternative labour cost containment and reduction measures.

“Sapo has, in consultation with employees and the unions, embarked on a programme in which it has offered voluntary severance packages to qualifying employees and 776 applications have been approved. The total severance packages cost is R130m and the annual savings on labour costs through this programme is R204m,” the company said.