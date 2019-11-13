US ambassador to SA Lana Marks vows to prioritise trade

The newly appointed US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks says she plans to increase her country’s trade and investment in SA and work as a matchmaker for US firms interested in coming to the country.

Marks, an SA-born handbag designer, was appointed three years after her predecessor Patrick Gaspard left the position.

She was nominated by Trump in November 2016, but was only officially appointed in September this year.

In her first briefing as ambassador in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the same day as the public impeachment hearings against Trump were to start, Marks said increasing trade and investment between the US and SA was one of her priorities.

The US is SA’s third largest trading partner with two-way trade in 2018 valued at R203bn. “As you will soon learn about me, I am really not one to settle for third place,” she said.

Marks said she was confident trade and investment with the US would soar despite SA’s economic woes after being downgraded to junk status by two of the three major credit ratings agencies.

She said she had arrived in the country two days ago and attended the African Investment conference. There she interacted with US business people at the highest level, who had long-standing partnerships with SA and with those who were interested in investing, she said.

“This is a huge pivotal time and very exciting time for both the US and SA,” Marks said.

She said Trump and the US Congress “totally believes” in President Cyril Ramaphosa's initiatives to turn SA around economically.

“We believe that this is a very exciting, pivotal time to greatly increase trade and investment of the US in SA, and I just see it accelerating at a very fast pace together, and I am thrilled to be here personally to be this conduit between Pretoria and Washington.

“We are just going to greatly increase our trade and investment with SA, it is just hugely positive.”

Earlier in 2019, Trump reportedly sent US officials to SA to look into land expropriation.