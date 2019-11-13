National Saica says Anoj Singh’s no-show will not halt his case The former Eskom and Transnet CFO faces 18 charges for breaching SA Institute of Chartered Accountants by-laws BL PREMIUM

Former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh was a no-show at his disciplinary hearing that began in Sandton on Wednesday morning.

Singh is facing 18 charges for breaching a multitude of SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) by-laws.