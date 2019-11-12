RESTRUCTURING DRIVE
Revamp could save broke SAA R700m
The company has drawn up a turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes
12 November 2019 - 23:51
SAA could save R700m from a restructuring drive that includes layoffs, a senior executive said on Tuesday, a day after the struggling national carrier unveiled plans to slash its workforce by almost a fifth.
The company is due to meet unions about its plan to offload 944 jobs, or 20% of its more than 5,000 workforce, and the projected cost savings could be "very different", said Martin Kemp, GM for human resources at SAA.
