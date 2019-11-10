National SA banks fined by Mozambique for being lax in preventing money laundering BL PREMIUM

Mozambique’s central bank has fined South African banks a total of R13m for shortcomings in their antimoney-laundering and terrorism financing controls.

The administrative fines, which have become common throughout the world since the 2001 attacks in the US, come as Mozambique grapples with a storm of terrorist attacks in its northern province of Cabo Delgado that have left 100 people dead.