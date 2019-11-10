National Department suggests docking pay of politicians and public servants with municipal debts Co-operative governance and traditional affairs department proposes extending law that applies to councillors and municipal staff BL PREMIUM

In a bid to tackle the culture of nonpayment to municipalities, a government department proposes extending to all political office bearers and public servants a law that provides for docking of pay of councillors and staff indebted for rates and services.

Nonpayment for services has its roots in the liberation struggle when people refused to pay for services in an unjust system.