Department suggests docking pay of politicians and public servants with municipal debts
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs department proposes extending law that applies to councillors and municipal staff
10 November 2019 - 18:54
In a bid to tackle the culture of nonpayment to municipalities, a government department proposes extending to all political office bearers and public servants a law that provides for docking of pay of councillors and staff indebted for rates and services.
Nonpayment for services has its roots in the liberation struggle when people refused to pay for services in an unjust system.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.