RICHARDS BAY
Saudi-SA refinery worth R147bn on track at Richards Bay
08 November 2019 - 05:10
The government has reached an agreement with oil giant Saudi Aramco for the construction of a $10bn (about R147bn) refinery at Richards Bay, north of Durban, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said in Cape Town on Thursday.
The project has been in the offing since a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Saudi Arabia in July 2018, when a pledge for the investment into SA was made.
