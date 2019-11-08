National RICHARDS BAY Saudi-SA refinery worth R147bn on track at Richards Bay BL PREMIUM

The government has reached an agreement with oil giant Saudi Aramco for the construction of a $10bn (about R147bn) refinery at Richards Bay, north of Durban, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said in Cape Town on Thursday.

The project has been in the offing since a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Saudi Arabia in July 2018, when a pledge for the investment into SA was made.