VIRGIN ATLANTIC
Richard Branson says he is open to buying stake in struggling SAA
Virgin Atlantic is not the only airline that might be interested in SAA, which has received another state bailout
08 November 2019 - 05:10
Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Atlantic who is hoping to fly tourists to space in 2020 through his latest venture, says his airline would be open to considering buying an equity stake in struggling SAA.
"I have great difficulty in life saying no," the British billionaire said in an interview on Thursday. "I’m known as Dr Yes at Virgin, so if we were approached by the SA government, we’d definitely have a look."
