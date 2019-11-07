Project aims to turn students into skilled, ready-to-operate entrepreneurs

In the midst of the unemployment crisis, with levels hitting a 16-year high in the third quarter of 2019, a new project between the department of trade & industry and African Development Bank (AfDB) aims to produce graduates who will leave colleges with fully functional businesses of their own.

The department received a R23.6m grant from the AfDB to spend across four programmes aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and revitalising some of the special economic zones that the government built years ago to try to boost industrialisation.

About R6.2m of this will be spent on the enterprise development pilot in which four technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges around the country will groom ready-to-operate entrepreneurs and open doors to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to use their manufacturing workshops.