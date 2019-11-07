Poultry sector pinning hopes on new masterplan

Poultry industry players have welcomed a plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to turn around the fortunes of the embattled sector.

At the investment conference this week, Ramaphosa announced a new masterplan for the poultry industry that includes measures to boost domestic demand and the affordability of local broiler products.

The plan also focuses on measures to protect the sector, including simplifying trade systems, implementing anti-dumping measures, and considering the introduction of import licences to support compliance.

SA’s poultry sector has shed thousands of jobs and blames its demise on cheap chicken imports from Brazil, the US and Europe. This has brought it into conflict with SA meat importers who blame the lack of competitiveness of the local poultry industry for their current woes.

The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) has lodged an application with the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) — the organisation tasked with customs tariff investigations, trade remedies, and import and export control — calling for an increase in the ad valorem tariff on bone-in and boneless frozen chicken portions to 82% from existing levels of 37% and 12%, respectively.

Sapa GM Izaak Breitenbach said on Thursday that the plan, which was the brainchild of the government and industry players, provides a blueprint to take the poultry sector forward. “The plan makes many provisions for addressing many unfair trade practices, including dumping and a number of food safety sins.”

FairPlay, a local organisation that aims to fight predatory trade practices and dumping, also welcomed the plan.