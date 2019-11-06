National

National Assembly adopts political party funding amendment bill

06 November 2019 - 23:10 Staff writer
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

The National Assembly  adopted the Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) amendment bill on Wednesday. 

A bill will amend the Promotion of Access to Information Act to provide for the access to information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates, according to  reports. 

The bill now goes to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for consideration. 

The PAIA was found to be unconstitutional in June 2018 by the Constitutional Court. The apex court gave parliament 18 months — which expires in December — to amend the act.

The bill introduces a new chapter in the act dealing with the publication and availability of political parties’ records of funding.

The accounting officer of a political party or independent candidate will have to  keep records of the identity of, and the amounts of money paid by, all persons or entities who donate more than R100,000 in a financial year. Loans and sponsorships must be included. The R100,000 threshold was taken from the Political Party Funding Act. 

The records will have to be made public every quarter and held for five years. 

