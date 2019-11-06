Denel lays civil claims against executives for pilot bursaries
The arms manufacturer is just one of several SOEs taking civil and criminal action to recoup money looted during the state-capture years
06 November 2019 - 12:52
In an effort to recuperate money stolen during the state-capture years, cash-strapped arms manufacturer Denel has lodged civil claims against four executives involved in the irregular awarding of pilot bursaries.
The company would not say who the executives are.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.