National Denel lays civil claims against executives for pilot bursaries The arms manufacturer is just one of several SOEs taking civil and criminal action to recoup money looted during the state-capture years BL PREMIUM

In an effort to recuperate money stolen during the state-capture years, cash-strapped arms manufacturer Denel has lodged civil claims against four executives involved in the irregular awarding of pilot bursaries.

The company would not say who the executives are.