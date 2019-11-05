National Treasury not considering prescribed assets, Mboweni says BL PREMIUM

The Treasury is not actively considering the introduction of prescription of assets, finance minister Tito Mboweni says, while warning that making public comments on such a threat could result in workers cashing in their pension funds prematurely.

This is the first time that a categorical denial that the introduction of prescribed assets is on the drawing board has been made. Deputy finance minister David Masondo recently said that the government was committed to protecting workers’ savings.