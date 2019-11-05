National Parliament under fire as it forges ahead with Traditional Courts Bill Land and Accountability Research Centre is concerned that the National Council of Provinces seems to be rushing the public consultation process BL PREMIUM

A research organisation opposed to the Traditional Courts Bill has criticised parliament for rushing to complete a public consultation process on the proposed legislation without ensuring that communities are afforded every opportunity to have their say.

Previous versions of the bill were met with opposition from civil rights groups and eight of the country’s nine provincial legislatures. Earlier versions were criticised for allowing traditional leaders too much power, disadvantaging women in former homelands and creating a parallel system inconsistent with the constitution.