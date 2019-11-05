Four routes to acquiring a Portuguese Golden Visa

The prospect of EU citizenship paired with a solid investment is attracting SA families looking for a plan B or to settle in another country. Portugal’s €350,000 (R5.8m) investment option, in particular, has been in high demand.

John Dunn from Sable International looks at the processes and the options for obtaining a Golden Visa.

Why choose Portugal’s Golden Residence Permit Programme?

The Portugal Golden Visa allows you to live and work in Portugal and gives you visa-free travel throughout the European Schengen area. After five years, you and your immediate family can qualify for permanent residence and potentially citizenship thereafter.

Benefits of having a Golden Visa include the following:

no visa required to enter Portugal;

visa-free travel within the Schengen area;

live and work in Portugal with dependent family members;

extend Portuguese residency to dependent family members;

a low minimum stay period (a total of 35 days within five years); and

after just five years, you can apply for permanent residency or citizenship.

Four routes to getting a Golden Visa



1. Make a €1m capital investment



This can be in the form of a fund deposit into a Portuguese bank account, the purchase of Portuguese stocks and bonds, or a company investment.

2. Create 10 jobs

If you employ 10 workers at minimum wage and all employees pay social security, you can qualify for a Golden Visa. There is no minimum investment for this route.

3. Buy a property for €500,000 or €350,000

This is a popular option among investors. You must buy a property, or multiple properties, with a minimum value of €500,000 (about R8.2m). The property you buy can be rented out.

4. Make a private equity investment of €350,000

There has been high demand for the €350,000 (R4.9m) property category for investors seeking a comparatively cheaper route to attaining a Golden Visa.

“Compared with the straightforward property purchase of the €500,000 route, the €350,000 option has a few more requirements to satisfy, but the capital savings more than make up for the hassle,” says Dunn.

The €350,000 Golden Visa investment options

According to Golden Visa requirements, a €350,000 investment can be made in a number of ways:



