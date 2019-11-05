Moody’s flags Land Bank for downgrade

Moody’s Investors Service has raised the red flag on the Land Bank, placing it on review for downgrade due to its deteriorating stand-alone credit profile, the agency said on Tuesday.

This is a step more aggressive than the Moody’s warning on SA’s sovereign rating last Friday in which the agency changed the outlook from stable to negative. While this normally implies a 12- to 18-month window before the next rating action, negative watch means an entity usually has 30-90 days before a determination is made.

Moody’s also downgraded Eskom’s unsecured debt — which is not guaranteed by the government — by one notch, placing it deeper into junk territory, six notches from investment grade. Eskom’s problems are far from solved, says the agency, and “important questions, including how the rights of existing creditors will be respected as Eskom is reorganised, remain unanswered”.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa and Industrial Development Corporation issuer ratings were affirmed at Baa3 and the outlook changed from stable to negative in line with SA’s sovereign rating and are unlikely to change before Moody’s reviews it.