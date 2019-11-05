Jacob Zuma does not have to give Zondo a sick note
The former president, who sources say was hospitalised, will not appear before the state capture inquiry next week
05 November 2019 - 21:00
Former president Jacob Zuma will not be returning to testify at the Zondo inquiry next week, after his lawyers informed the commission that “he is ill”.
No date for his long-awaited evidence has been set and the inquiry has not responded to questions about whether Zuma has provided a written response to the “areas of interest” that it asked him to address in an 11-page document sent to his lawyers in July.
