Michael Masutha explains decision to send former minister to Mozambique
Former justice minister says he did not know corruption suspect Manuel Chang would have immunity
04 November 2019 - 19:55
Former justice minister Michael Masutha has broken his silence on his controversial decision — which was overturned by the courts — to extradite Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country to stand trial for alleged fraud amounting to billions of rand.
In an interview with Business Day on Monday, Masutha said he made the decision on the basis of facts that were presented before him at the time.
