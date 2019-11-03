5G LICENSING
Icasa kicks off new broadband spectrum
The auctions are expected in the second half of 2020
03 November 2019 - 22:49
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) surprised industry by kicking off the 5G licensing process on Friday, as well as publishing detailed proposals on how five bands of new 4G spectrum will be licensed.
While the 4G licensing process is long overdue and has been expected since minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams published a policy on licensing of high-demand spectrum in July, the initiation of the 5G rollout was not, as Ndabeni-Abrahams had envisaged a much longer time-frame for this.
