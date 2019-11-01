National

WATCH: The latest in the e-tolls saga

Transport department spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine talks to Business Day TV about the status of e-tolls

01 November 2019 - 10:39 Business Day TV
Picture: MOTOR NEWS
Picture: MOTOR NEWS

In the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) finance minister Tito Mboweni said the government remained committed to a user-pay model, showing support for the e-tolling system.

He said SA motorists needed to leave behind the culture of non-compliance. But South Africans have expressed their determination to either boycott the tolling system or continue lobbying for its abolition.

Transport department spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine joined Business Day TV to discuss the status of e-tolls.

