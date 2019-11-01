Seasoned radio personality Xolani Gwala has died, his family confirmed on 702 on Friday morning.

Gwala had been battling colon cancer. The radio veteran announced in 2017 that he would be off-air as he fought the disease.

It was revealed by 702 station manager in July 2018 that Xolani was officially in remission and was recovering well. He returned to the airwaves in August that year for a short time during which he thanked his friends, family and fans for their support.

During an interview on SABC’s Morning Live show in August last year, Gwala described fighting the disease as “hell”. He underwent several operations and six cycles of chemotherapy and, at the time, said he was in remission.

“The lesson is to be grateful‚” said Gwala‚ adding that he was thankful for his family‚ friends and doctors — and the ability to afford the treatment he was given.

Shocked fans flooded social media with tributes to the star on Friday morning.