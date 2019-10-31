National

Western Cape to fight budget cuts that hurt service delivery

Province will review its budget to identify where it can save money

31 October 2019 - 19:11 Lynley Donnelly
An aerial view of Cape Town at dawn. Picture: 123RF/MAURIZIO DE MATTEI
An aerial view of Cape Town at dawn. Picture: 123RF/MAURIZIO DE MATTEI

The Western Cape government is set on fighting deep cuts looming for provincial and municipal budgets after the release of Wednesday’s gloomy medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Transfers to provinces and municipalities will be reduced by a combined R40.8bn in the coming three years, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced.

These spheres of government are at the coalface of providing services to citizens. The Treasury said in the policy statement that the reductions “are likely to affect service delivery, particularly through delays in building infrastructure”. 

The cuts are “unaffordable and unrealistic and will compromise service delivery in the Western Cape”, finance MEC David Maynier said. The cuts are being imposed on provinces to “effectively bail out zombie state-owned enterprises”, he added.  

The provincial equitable share is reduced by R7.3bn through a 2% reduction on all non-compensation spending per year, the Treasury said, while direct conditional grants are reduced by a net R13bn.  

At municipal level, the cuts will come from a R3.2bn reduction of the local government equitable share and R17.3bn from direct conditional grants.

But the Western Cape would oppose the potential cuts using all platforms available, including the National Council of Provinces, parliament and intergovernment forums such as the budget council, said Maynier.

In the medium-term budget, it was announced that state aviation assets SAA and SA Express will get R5bn and R1.2bn in additional funding, respectively. The SA Post Office will get R2.9bn in new funding from the government. About R138bn has been earmarked for power utility Eskom over the next three years.

Along with the additional support for state-owned enterprises, the medium-term budget revealed steep declines in revenue collections of R251bn over the next three years.

The province aims to lessen the effect of the proposed cuts by reviewing its own budget to identify where it can save money.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Wage bill is a mess, Tito Mboweni says in budget statement

Successfully slashing the public servants' salary bill is vital for the country to stave off a ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service
National
1 day ago

Hard talks are needed with labour to address worsening fiscal crisis, Tito Mboweni says

But trade union federation Cosatu’s parliamentary officer, Matthew Parks, warns cutting the wage bill would be a ‘declaration of war’
National
1 day ago

Clear signs of SA’s deteriorating finances writ large in medium-term budget

Tito Mboweni’s budget revealed the full picture of revenue shortfalls, spending pressure on SOEs and ballooning government debt levels
National
1 day ago

Wage bill crisis will be solved, Cyril Ramaphosa vows

President tells National Assembly solution will be found through consultation with unions
National
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
Cabinet to decide on e-tolls in two weeks’ time ...
National
2.
Experimental TB vaccine a ‘game changer’ that ...
National / Health
3.
DA leadership race to replace Mmusi Maimane is in ...
National
4.
Western Cape to fight budget cuts that hurt ...
National

Related Articles

Durban urged to shore up security as tourism industry warns of rampant crime

National

Strategic shift for Western Cape

Features

Complaints about pension funds hit record high

Money

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.