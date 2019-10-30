Labour takes Tito Mboweni to task over scant detail in medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) was roundly criticised by labour for being scant on detail regarding how it plans to reignite the struggling economy.

Mboweni tabled the address in parliament on Wednesday, outlining the government’s spending plans over the next three years.

Union federation Cosatu’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla described the medium-term budget as “shockingly weak, inadequate and a missed opportunity”.

"The only message that the unemployed people were looking for was that of government giving them hope. But they are on their own, government is not prepared to intervene. Prayers are what the unemployed and poor have to count on going forward because the government is not prepared to do anything," said Pamla.

He said that while Cosatu was happy about SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) improved capacity, it was however failing to execute its mandate. “Sars only inspects about 5% of imports coming into our country. This country is a warehouse for criminal enterprises and smugglers because 95% of goods coming into the country are not inspected by Sars.”