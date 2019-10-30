Hard talks are needed with labour to address worsening fiscal crisis, Tito Mboweni says
But trade union federation Cosatu’s parliamentary officer, Matthew Parks, warns cutting the wage bill would be a ‘declaration of war’
30 October 2019 - 17:27
The Treasury is counting on a hard and frank negotiation with labour to bail it out of its fiscal hole by contributing the lion’s share of the R50bn the government needs to stabilise its finances.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said at a media briefing before delivering the medium-term budget policy statement that he hopes for “a serious conversation that was patriotic, country-loving, showed awareness of the difficulties; and involved no grandstanding”.
