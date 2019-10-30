Final VBS executive is sequestrated so his assets can be seized

The now defunct VBS Mutual Bank’s former CEO Andile Ramavhunga and his wife Zanele’s assets can be seized after the high court dismissed their application to appeal against a final sequestration order on Wednesday.

The final order was obtained by the bank’s liquidator Anoosh Rooplal in August, but the Ramavhungas appealed it.

Ramavhunga is the final executive of five who have been sequestrated following the banking scandal. The applications to sequestrate the executives had their genesis in the large-scale fraud in which about R2bn was stolen from VBS, which is now being liquidated.

The story of how the bank was plundered has become known as the “Great Bank Heist” with everybody from the bank’s executives to its auditors, to municipal officials and politicians implicated.

Last week, the high court in Johannesburg dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Robert Madzonga, the bank’s former COO. Philip Truter, the former CFO; Phophi Londolani Mukhodobwane, the bank’s former GM of treasury; and Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former chair, who were placed under final sequestration in 2018.

The bank’s shareholder, Vele Investments, was liquidated in 2018.