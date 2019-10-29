Four of five former VBS executives sequestrated

The noose is tightening around the erstwhile executives of the defunct VBS Mutual Bank, with the assets of four of its five former senior managers due to be seized to pay back some of the money stolen from the bank.

The applications to sequestrate the executives had its genesis in the large-scale fraud in which about R2bn was stolen from VBS Mutual Bank, which is now being liquidated.

The story of how the bank was plundered has become known as the “Great Bank Heist” with everybody from the bank’s executives to its auditors, to municipal officials and politicians implicated.

Last week the high court in Johannesburg dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Robert Madzonga, the bank’s former COO, making him the fourth executive in final sequestration, according to a spokesperson for liquidator Anoosh Rooplal.

Philip Truter, the former CFO, Phophi Londolani Mukhodobwane, the bank’s former GM of treasury, and Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former chair, were placed under final sequestration in 2018. The bank’s shareholder, Vele Investments, was liquidated in 2018.

Andile Ramavhunga, the former CEO of the bank, and his wife Zanele are expected to be in court on Wednesday, the spokesperson said, to hear the outcome of an application for leave to appeal against the final sequestration order obtained by the liquidator in August.

While the various court processes continue, Rooplal has called a second creditors’ meeting to take place at the high court in Polokwane on November 8 for municipalities and retail depositors who have not yet made valid claims.

Rooplal said in a statement last week that the meeting will provide an opportunity for all creditors to lodge their claims for proof in the insolvent estate. A notice of the meeting was gazetted earlier in October. More than 1,000 retail depositors have yet to have their claims approved, while the same is true for the majority of municipalities which illegally deposited money in the bank.

The master of the high court had called the first creditors meeting in March, after which only three municipalities out of 14 had their claims approved. They are the West Rand municipality in Gauteng, and Madibeng and Mahikeng municipalities in North West. A number of other municipalities have submitted claims that remain to be proved.